MAP: Here are the latest school grades for South Florida districts

Florida released its annual A-to-F schools report Monday, this time under a new grading system. Use the map and tables below to compare grades for schools in your area.

Grades are based on a scale of up to 100 and composed of several measures including new standardized student test scores, graduation rates, college acceptance and career acceleration.

In future years, the evaluation will include a “learning gains” section. But because the student tests, called the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, are new, this year’s school grades cannot be directly compared to any previous year.

This year’s standards were more “rigorous,”, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres said in an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Both the Palm Beach and Broward school districts each received B grades, while the Miami-Dade district received an A.

The grading scale for schools depends on the level. For high schools, an A means the school received a score of at least 70, a B scored 60 to 69, a C scored 40 to 59, a D scored 23 to 39 and an F scored below 23. The middle school scale is shifted a few percentage points lower; elementary grades lower still, with an A set to 62 points.

The tables beneath the map can be sorted and searched by school name and district.

Although Florida students are assigned to schools based on their address, open enrollment allows them to attend any school with open spots.