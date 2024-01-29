Map: Lexington has reported 2 deadly crashes in 2024. See where they occurred.

Car crashes have killed two people in Fayette County so far in 2024, according to data from Kentucky State Police.

The latest wreck happened Jan. 27 on Winchester Road. The Lexington Police Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

It’s the first crash of 2024 that has left a pedestrian dead after there were 20 fatal pedestrian collisions the previous year.

The first fatal wreck of 2024 on Jan. 1 was a head-on collision between two vehicles that left Marvin Nahun Reyes-Rodriguez, 24, of Lexington, dead. It happened at the intersection of Newtown Pike and Second Street.

The map below was most recently updated Jan. 29. Additional information on each crash can be seen by clicking on the map labels.

In 2023, 52 people died in fatal collisions in Fayette County, according to KSP data. That is the highest number of deaths from crashes recorded in a single year in Fayette County since KSP began tracking deadly crashes in 2010.

The only other time Fayette County recorded 50 deaths from wrecks in a single year since 2010 was in 2016, when 50 people were killed in 48 collisions, according to KSP data.

Twenty of the 52 incidents confirmed by KSP involved a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle. Thirteen more were crashes that involved one vehicle, and another 16 were incidents that involved at least two vehicles. One other incident involved a bicyclist.