Map: See where Lexington homicides have occurred in 2024, which cases are still open

Lexington has reported its second homicide of year.

On Feb. 3, Lexington police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Winchester Road for a shooting around 3:40 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. The man later died at a hospital. He was identified as Chadrick Boone, 31.

No suspect information was provided by police.

In 2023 Lexington reported 24 homicides, fewer than the record-breaking year of 2022, when 44 killings took place. The last time Lexington reported 24 or fewer homicides in a year was in 2018, according to Lexington police data, which dates back to 2008.

In the past 10 years, the city has reported 24 or fewer homicides only three times, according to Lexington police records.

In an interview with the Herald-Leader, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers acknowledged progress is being made, but said he wants to work toward getting the city to eliminate homicides.

“I’m always going to expect it to be zero,” Weathers said. “To me, that’s the progress I look for.”

As more homicides are reported, the Herald-Leader will update this story to reflect the latest information known. Here is what we know about the deadly incidents which have occurred in Lexington in 2024:

Feb. 3: Chadrick Boone, 31

Boone was shot in the early morning hours on the 900 block of Winchester Road, according to police. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation was ongoing, and no arrests had been made.

Jan. 21: Quante Johnson, 29

Lexington police say they were called to the 1000 block of McClain Drive just before 3:30 a.m. for a shooting with a victim. Officers found Johnson shot and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information was provided by police.