Map: See where Lexington homicides have occurred this year, which cases are still open

Lexington has reported 22 homicides thus far in 2022, which is several more than the city had at this point in 2021. Lexington-Fayette County reported a record 37 killings last year.

Eleven of the deadly incidents took place in May, marking it as the deadliest month in Lexington since at least 2007, according to Lexington police data.

The latest killing left 35-year-old Joseph Richardson dead from a gunshot wound. Richardson was attending a funeral for Malcolm Long, 29, who was shot and killed on May 24.

The below interactive map displays where each of the 22 homicides have taken place and provides some details on each of the cases.

Several people have been arrested and charged with murder in Lexington’s 13 closed homicide cases this year.

Lexington police chief Lawrence Weathers recently described the rise in gun violence as “a tragedy for this community.”

Here are more details on the deadly incidents which have occurred in Lexington in 2022:

Jan. 3: D’Andre Green, 24

Police said they responded to the area of Anniston Drive at 8:51 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Green was found shot dead inside his residence. Police said they didn’t have any suspect information at the time.

Jan. 7: Kobby Martin, 27

Police and the Lexington Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a person down in the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive, off Eastland Parkway, at 9:09 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found Martin suffering from gunshot wounds, unresponsive in the street, according to police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting happened within “a short time frame” of when police were called. No suspect information was released at the time of the incident.

Feb. 6: Landon Hayes, 10

Police were called to the 500 block of North Upper Street that afternoon for a report for shots fired. Responding officers found two people, Hayes and 22-year-old Tyrus Lathem, dead inside the house when they arrived, police said. Police later determined the shooting was a murder-suicide.

“I don’t believe that we’re ever going to know exactly what happened,” because the two individuals primarily involved both died, police Lt. Dan Truex said at the time.

Feb. 7: Cornelius Allen, 44

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive at 1:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Allen shot inside a residence. Allen was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital but died from his injuries. A 17-year-old was arrested the next day and charged with murder.

Feb. 17: Unknown victim

A body wrapped in plastic was found outside an apartment complex on Cambridge Drive in Lexington. Police later determined the death was a result of a homicide, but the victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. The coroner’s office only confirmed that the victim was “believed to be a younger male” and they died in the area of 2050 Cambridge Drive.

“Anyone with information about the death of this individual or with information about unusual activity in the Cambridge Drive area within the past 6 months should report this information to the Lexington police,” the coroner’s office said in a news release.

March 5: Michael Yocum, 36

Police said they were called to the Victorian Square parking garage for a report of shots fired at 2:52 a.m. When they arrived, they found Yocum suffering from a gunshot wound and another unresponsive victim. Yocum was pronounced dead on scene with a gunshot wound in the back. Juan Linares, 23, was charged with murder while Humberto Saucedo-Salagado, 25; and Oziel Saucedo-Salagado, 28, were charged with assault in connection to a fight.

March 9: Darian Webb, 18

Police got a call around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an assault. Police described the incident as a domestic situation, where one of the parties involved shot another party. Webb suffered serious injuries and died at a hospital. Darryl Russell, 53, was initially identified as the suspect and arrested later, according to police. Russell shot Webb after a physical altercation, police wrote in an arrest citation.

March 19: Leslie Bales, 54

Lexington police said they were called to a home on the 400 block of Stratford Drive at 2:29 a.m. about an assault with a weapon. Police found Bales suffering from “multiple stab wounds” and she was pronounced dead on scene. Police charged Justus Bales, 25, with murder — domestic violence and booked him into the jail later that afternoon.

April 8: William Ashby, 64

Police responded to the Catalina Motel after receiving a tip that there may be a dead person in a hotel room, police said in court testimony. Police responded and found Ashby dead underneath a mattress and box spring with his feet bound together by duct tape. Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were both charged with murder.

Court documents say Noel struck Ashby several times with a metal object, and Noel stabbed and cut him.

April 12: Armond Lukes Jr., 40

Police received a call at 11:13 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot at 1511 Russell Cave Road near West New Circle Road, police said. When officers arrived they found Lukes with life-threatening injuries and another individual with non-life-threatening injuries. Lukes died on scene at 11:53 p.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police didn’t have any suspect information to release. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

May 1: Ricky Williams Jr., 40

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Versailles Road just after midnight for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found Williams dead, lying facedown on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Jerry Price, 39, was at the scene and later charged with murder. Police said the incident began when Price and Williams were involved in a minor crash. The two pulled into a parking lot to discuss the wreck but got into an argument. During the altercation, Price shot Williams, police said.

May 2: Skyler Williams, 5; Deon Williams, 13

Police and the fire department said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Rogers Road for a stabbing/cutting incident. It was later determined that the two children died as a result of a stabbing/cutting. Nikki James, 43, also the mother of Skyler and Deon, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths.

NAACP calls for investigation into police response to Lexington mom accused of killing kids

Attorneys for Lexington mom charged in children’s deaths say ‘systemic failure’ occurred

Father of slain Lexington children raises money to have them buried in hometown

Lexington teacher saw no ‘red flags’ during home visit before student was killed

May 7: James Bost Jr., 49; Amaya Taylor-Sandifer, 20

Lexington police said they found Bost and Taylor-Sandifer suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a call about shots fired in the Green Acres Park neighborhood at 1:16 a.m. Both died at the scene. Three male gunshot victims also showed up later at a local hospital, and their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said. An arrest hasn’t been made in the case.

May 17: Eric Boone, 42

A shooting was reported to police at 5:56 p.m., police said. It happened at the intersection of New Circle Road and Meadow Lane. Boone was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 7:21 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. The case is still open.

May 21: Todd Kenion, 34

Law enforcement received calls around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday regarding a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Florence Avenue, according to police. Kenion was later pronounced dead on scene. No suspect information was provided at the time.

May 24: Malcolm Long, 29

Police said they received a call at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report of a subject that had been shot in the 400 block of Locust Avenue, which is near Castlewood Park. Arriving officers found Long dead from a gunshot wound. An arrest has not been made in the case.

May 25: Lisa Wilson, 65; Bryonny Wilson, 42; Bronwyn Wilson, 38

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Caywood Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a “disorder” with a gun. At the scene, police found three women with gunshot wounds, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Steven Wilson, 64, was charged with three counts of murder — domestic violence.

Case of Lexington man charged with killing wife, daughters will go to grand jury

June 4: Joseph Richardson, 35

Police were called to the Unity Worship Center at about 2 p.m., police said. Richardson was shot and killed while a woman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which provides escorts to the cemetery for funeral processions, was already at the scene and had requested police assistance. They were providing services for the funeral for Malcolm Long, who was shot and killed on May 24. Both cases remain open.

Anyone with information on open homicide investigations can contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers recently launched an initiative to encourage people to speak up about unsolved cases by upping the reward for information that leads to an arrest and closure of an open murder case in 2022 to $2,500.