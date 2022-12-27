This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now

Airlines like Southwest have canceled or delayed thousands of flights in recent days. Courtesy of FlightAware.

FlightAware's MiseryMap shows which airports are experiencing delays and cancellations in real-time.

Airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights this holiday season.

A winter storm stranded thousands of travelers over Christmas weekend.

If you aren't flying anywhere this holiday season, consider yourself lucky.

Airlines have postponed or outright canceled thousands of flights in recent days as a winter storm swept through much of the US, stranding travelers and upending holiday plans. Southwest, in particular, is facing a meltdown caused by severe weather that's disrupted a majority of its entire schedule.

If you do have plans to get on a plane — or if you simply want to watch the chaos unfold from the comfort of your pajamas — check out the MiseryMap from FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

The interactive map shows the state of affairs at 16 major transportation hubs across the country, indicating how many flights were recently canceled or delayed and how many are proceeding as scheduled.

As of Tuesday morning, the map shows a whole lot of red — and red is bad.

FlightAware's MiseryMap at 12 pm on Tuesday, December 27. Courtesy of FlightAware

Those interested in understanding exactly what's going on at any given airport can consult the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System status page. But as there's a lot of jargon, this database is recommended for aviation nerds only.

