Map shows location of Uvalde Memorial Park in relation to school, remembrance site

Law enforcement in Uvalde said they responded to a scene of a shooting with injuries in the Texas community on Thursday late afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Uvalde police asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park and said the department was investigating. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) told the American-Statesman the number of injured is at least two people, but that others may have been hurt. Police did not immediately have a suspect in custody, according to Gutierrez.

Uvalde Memorial Park is just over a mile northwest of Robb Elementary, a school where 19 children and 2 teachers were shot and killed in late May. The park is in a different location than the memorial for victims of that shooting, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The memorial is less than half a mile away from the park.

These maps show where all three locations are:

