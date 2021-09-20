Map shows the location where the body believed to be Gabby Petito was found

Kieran Corcoran
·2 min read
A map pointing out where the body believed to be Gabby Petito was found, in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming
A map pointing out where the body believed to be Gabby Petito was found, in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming Google Maps/Insider

  • A body believed to be Gabby Petito was found in a camping area in Wyoming Sunday.

  • This map shows where it was found, not far from what is believed to be her last known location.

  • An autopsy of the body is due Tuesday.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Authorities found a body in a Wyoming camping ground that matches the description of missing Gabby Petito, the FBI said Sunday.

The location of the find - in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest - can be seen on the map above. An autopsy is due Tuesday, CNN reported.

A massive missing-person search was launched on September 11, when Petito was reported missing following a road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie returned to their Florida home on September 1 without Petito. From the combined postings of their social media accounts, it appears the couple had traveled through reserves in Kansas, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

This map summarizes the various spots from which they appear to have posted, or were heard from:

Photo illustration of Gabby Petito&#39;s disappearance
Map of timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance Google Maps/Insider

Pending forensic confirmation of the identity of the body found Sunday, Petito's last known location was believed to be somewhere in the vast Grand Teton National Park.

This is on the western boundary of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where the body was found.

The area around the Spread Creek campsite has been closed until further notice, according to Denver's FBI officers:

Petito's family said via their lawyer that news of the find is "heartbreaking," and have asked not to be disturbed by media while they process this development.

Early Sunday, Jenn and Kyle Bethune, a pair of travel vloggers, released GoPro footage from their travels that they believe shows Petito's converted 2012 Ford Transit van as of August 27, in the Spread Creek camping area.

The search for Laundrie, who was declared missing on Saturday, continues in Florida's Carlton Reserve, Sarasota.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Body matching description of missing Gabby Petito found in remote area of Wyoming

    (Reuters) -Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming for the missing Gabby Petito found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman on Sunday but said they had not yet made a formal identification of the remains. The body was discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search, FBI spokesman Charles Jones said. "Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," Jones told an afternoon news conference.

  • How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

    Natalie Behring/GettyInvestigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say.Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the description of” the van-life blogger, authorities announced Sunday. Although Petito’s parents have been notified, a full forensic examination of the body has not yet been compl

  • Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

    Authorities said a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with a boyfriend now the subject of an intense search in a Florida nature preserve. The FBI said the body of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was found Sunday by law enforcement agents who spent the weekend searching camp sites on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park. The cause of death not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.

  • Brian Laundrie could hide out in the swamps of the 'vast' Florida reserve 'for months,' police involved in Gabby Petito case say

    The Carlton Reserve has about 80 miles of hiking trails, most of which are currently flooded, according to a warning posted on its website Saturday.

  • Police Say The Fiancé Of Missing "Van Life" Influencer Gabby Petito Has Disappeared Too

    "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding," the Petito family attorney said.View Entire Post ›

  • A map shows the timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance during her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie

    A desperate search for 22-year-old Gabby Petito began after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned from their cross-country road trip without her.

  • A dancer fell from her stripper’s pole at a Broward gentleman’s club. 911 was called.

    Paramedics responded to a 911 call Saturday morning after a caller said a woman fell 20 feet from a stripper’s pole at Scarlett’s Cabaret, a gentleman’s club in Pembroke Park.

  • Gabby Petito - live: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car as officers under fire for investigation

    Follow the latest updates

  • The autopsy on the body thought to be Gabby Petito's is scheduled for Tuesday, official says

    The FBI said that remains found near Grand Teton National Park match the description of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing on September 11.

  • Gabby Petito's body likely found

    As Gabby Petito's family mourns, the search is still on for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. What happened: After two days of police and FBI agents scouring Sarasota County for Laundrie, federal agents in Denver announced that a body consistent with the description of 22-year-old Petito was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday.Police will now go through a full forensic identification to confirm the remains and the cause of death.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

    The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed. The 23-year-old, who police in North Police, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday. An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his parents home.

  • Police resume search for Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

    A search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, resumed on Sunday in a 24,565-acre preserve in Florida as authorities more than 2,300 miles away combed Grand Teton National Park for clues on the whereabouts of the woman who went missing during the couple's cross-country road trip. "A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his (Laundrie's) parents say this is where he went," North Port police said in a post on Twitter Sunday morning.

  • Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

    Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend who refused to speak to authorities about her whereabouts, is now also missing after becoming a person of interest in Petito’s missing person case.

  • body found in search for Gabby Petito

    The body was found in the general area where authorities have been searching for the missing 22-year-old.

  • Body Found Matching Description Of Gabby Petito: Authorities

    The 22-year-old was last seen in Grand Teton National Park. The FBI announced the tragic discovery during a press conference on Sunday.

  • FBI says human remains found in Wyoming likely Gabby Petito

    Human remains found in Teton County, Wyoming, are "consistent with the description of" missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI Denver official Charles Jones said at a news conference Sunday.Details: The cause of death had yet to be determined, but Jones said: "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery." Authorities said they're continuing the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.Get market news worth

  • Authorities: Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito discovered in Wyoming

    Authorities: Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito discovered in Wyoming

  • I go to Disney World every month. Here are 16 things I always do, see, and eat at the parks.

    From riding Pirates of the Caribbean and Living With the Land to exploring Epcot and Galaxy's Edge, here's what I like to do at Disney every month.

  • Explore Michigan’s Wild Upper Peninsula Without Roughing It

    Brandon WithrowThis is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Head north on I-75 far enough, and you’ll discover that it ends where Canada begins, at the eastern edge of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (the UP, for short). The peninsula is punctuated by small cities, populated by “Yoopers”—those who live in the UP—and packed with large swaths of wild spaces that elk, moose, and wolves call home.The UP is a unique Michigan experience focused largely o

  • Crowds flock to Champs-Elysees during Paris car-free day

    Crowds of Parisians and tourists strolled along the Champs-Elysees avenue on Sunday as a car-free day removed most of the traffic from the French capital's usually busy streets. Pedestrians wandering along the most famous thoroughfare in Paris could view the Arc de Triomphe in its temporary guise as an art installation. The monument has been covered in silvery wrapping, as conceived by the late artist Christo.