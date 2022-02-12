Map shows which team each state is rooting for in this year's Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI has arrived, with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals fighting for football's top prize.

The sportsbetting.ag team used Twitter trends to determine the most popular team by state.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have the country's overwhelming support with 33 states in their corner.

The Big Game has arrived.

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals will head to SoFi Stadium to face Matt Stafford and the star-studded Los Angeles Rams on their home turf Sunday afternoon.

With football's top prize on the line, the team at sportsbetting.ag sought to determine which franchise — the hometown heroes or the scrappy underdogs — had the most support across the United States.

Cincinnati Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase (left) and Joe Burrow. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

They analyzed geotagged Twitter data from more than 180,000 tweets sent out across the country, flagging the use of hashtags like #RuleTheJungle, #WhoDey, and #RuleItAllmore to identify Bengals fans and #RamsHouse, #RamsNation, and #GoRams for LA supporters.

In the end, Cincinnati's Cinderella story appears to have captured the nation's heart; the Bengals are the perferred team in 33 states compared to the Rams' 17.

Each team maintained a hold on their native state and much of the surrounding region, though Los Angeles appears to have strong support from two Midwestern states — Michigan and Wisconsin — where NFL fans spent years watching Stafford lead the Detroit Lions. Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware — states that are home to fans of Cincinnati's division rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens — also skew towards the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams will take the field at their home stadium for Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams

The Bengals, however, have the favor of the vast majority of the Eastern Seaboard as well as a huge swath of land in the heart of the nation from North Dakota down to Texas. Even Washington, Idaho, and Utah ditched Los Angeles for Burrow and the boys.

Check out the full map below, and tune in to watch Super Bowl LVI on NBC at 6:30 pm ET Sunday:

Super Bowl LVI rooting interest by state. sportsbetting.ag

