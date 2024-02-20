New map shows unhealthy air quality could be heading our way

The amount of days you’ll deal with unhealthy air quality depends on which Washington community you live in, according to new research.

A peer-reviewed research group, First Street Foundation, shared this map:

The darker the purple, the more days they expect air quality to hit an unhealthy level.

Pierce, Whatcom, and King counties all made the top 20. Each is expecting about three weeks out of this year to have that health warning.

Air quality can change over the seasons for a lot of different reasons - but a main one here in Western Washington is wildfire smoke.

Last August, smoke from the Sourdough fire settled over Seattle.