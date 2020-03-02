Map of where coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.

This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 1, there were at least 85 cases confirmed in the U.S. Several of the cases have been tested by state or local labs and will be confirmed by additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thirty-eight of the cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 47 cases are in individuals evacuated from either Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Two people, both in Washington state, have died: a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.

At least nine patients have recovered: Four in California, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.

