Update: Maple Ave. vacant house fire ruled an arson

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has added his voice to those criticizing Apple's compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which forces Apple to open up its App Store and allows developers to use their own payment systems, among other things. During Meta's Q4 earnings call this afternoon, Zuckerberg responded to an investor question asking for Meta's thoughts on the DMA by saying Apple's new rules were "so onerous" that he would be surprised if any developer adopted them.