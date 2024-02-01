Update: Maple Ave. vacant house fire ruled an arson
Update: Maple Ave. vacant house fire ruled an arson
Update: Maple Ave. vacant house fire ruled an arson
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has added his voice to those criticizing Apple's compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which forces Apple to open up its App Store and allows developers to use their own payment systems, among other things. During Meta's Q4 earnings call this afternoon, Zuckerberg responded to an investor question asking for Meta's thoughts on the DMA by saying Apple's new rules were "so onerous" that he would be surprised if any developer adopted them.
This top-selling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
McIlroy's drop would have been legal, until last year.
Making the switch to bar shampoo can help save the planet — and your hair too.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Hulu is joining Netflix and Disney+ by cracking down on account sharing.
Early data shows the 2024 Buick Envision starts at $37,295. That's up over 2023 because FWD trims have been cut, but AWD pricing is lower than in 2023.
Google is rolling out a number of generative AI updates, including a new text-to-image tool called ImageFX. Meanwhile, people in most countries can now generate images in the Bard chatbot for free.
Learn how much down payment you need for a house. Get tips to accelerate the savings process.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill discusses the new eligibility rules for year-end awards and how much money they’re about to cost Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton, and then Vince and Producer John try to fix the record-breaking scoring numbers with NBA rule proposals.
Amazon's Fire TV soundbar is back on sale for $100, bringing the price down from $120. That’s a savings of $20, or 17 percent, for the well-regarded audio device.
Andy Behrens examines how four playoff performances will impact fantasy draft stock heading into 2024.
Mortgage rates are coming down, but that is unlikely to prompt a surge of existing homes to come onto the market, PulteGroup's CEO said.
"The Commission is concerned that price coordination took place amongst the inspected companies, including via public communications," the EU executive said in a statement.
The stories you need to start your day: DHS secretary faces historic impeachment vote, NBA star Joel Embiid’s latest injury and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
You know you’ve screwed up when you’ve simultaneously angered the White House, the TIME Person of the Year and pop culture’s most rabid fanbase. X lacks the infrastructure to identify abusive content quickly and at scale. As the White House’s press secretary called on Congress to do something, X simply banned the search term “taylor swift” for a few days.
Block is the latest major tech company to conduct large-sale layoffs. The company is reportedly letting go around 1,000 workers, with Cash App, Foundational and Square bearing the brunt of the impact.
Their slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can also wear them to the mailbox or out for quick errands.