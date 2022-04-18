Maple Bridging Digital Divide For Students And Educators

Reliable Remote Online Access Available Via Emergency Connectivity Fund Program

Los Angeles, CA --News Direct-- Maple

Maple, a provider of reliable, remote online access for students and educators, announced its fully portable and pocket-sized WiFi hotspot connectivity solution will be available to schools and libraries as a new Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) application window opens. The Federal Communications Commission's ECF program provides more than $7 billion to meet remote learning needs. Maple leaders encourage schools to obtain their learning solutions by utilizing the third ECF opportunity launching on April 28, 2022.

Maple technology provides students and educators with online connection by utilizing a pocket-sized router with a fast and reliable network connection. The ease of use, superior connectivity, security, and 24/7 bilingual technical support, make Maple a well-received partner of school systems in the United States and globally.

"Maple provides a safe and reliable solution that unlocks opportunities and bridges the digital divide for students. Our technology solutions support learning in the classroom, at home, and in the community, giving students safe access to the internet," explained Michelle Mirshokri, Vice President at Maple. "Our school partners appreciate the customized settings available that include restrictions on web surfing, geolocation, and verification options that ensure students have safe experiences learning online."

Conventional and “legacy” hotspots lack features school districts need, creating logistical challenges and added costs. Maple technologies are superior, providing unique benefits more desirable for schools in managing and students in utilizing. The cloud management capabilities allow for ease of tracking (making it nearly impossible to lose devices). The remote monitoring and shutdown features ensure students use the technology properly and lost/stolen equipment is promptly deactivated (messages on how to return devices are also displayed on the hostspot’s digital screen).

Story continues

Most importantly, Maple hotspots feature a proprietary and patented SIM management technology, that prevents disruptions in service as devices can switch seamlessly between mobile carrier networks to provide an optimal signal at all times. There are no SIMs in devices to remove or lose, saving schools time and money associated with the management and logistics of their fleets. Any changes to access or service, including website restrictions, are implemented remotely. The security, quality of connection, and cloud management are unparalleled.

Schools may use the funds they secure through the ECF program to procure Maple's technology. A new application window opens from April 28 through May 13, where schools may request 100% funding for student connectivity needs. Maple also provides schools with a white-glove service, with end-to-end assistance on everything from government funding applications to hardware setup and device deployment.

"We are proud to play a role in supporting students as virtual learning continues to open doors for more opportunities and experiences," Mirshokri continued. "We hope to help thousands more access a reliable, high-speed connection suitable for online learning.”

Representatives from Beth Rivkah Colleges described their experience with Maple stating, "With Maple devices, we're able to provide portable internet devices to all of our students in need. This aids us in ensuring that no child falls behind and misses out on vital learning with their teachers and peers and allows them to remain connected."

"The Maple team is pleased to assist schools with the ECF application process. The opportunity to provide internet access to all students is too important to pass up," Mirshokri said. "Remote and hybrid learning is here to stay, and Maple hotspots are the great equalizer in bridging access for so many."

About Maple

Maple provides trusted technology solutions for schools, students, and libraries that close the bridge divide by delivering high-quality internet access that unlocks valuable educational experiences for students. Please visit https://www.mapleconnect.co/.

###

For more information or to schedule an interview with a Maple spokesperson please contact Dan Rene of kglobal, at daniel.rene@kglobal.com or 202-329-8357.

Contact Details

kglobal

Dan Rene

+1 202-329-8357

daniel.rene@kglobal.com

Company Website

https://www.mapleconnect.co/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/maple-bridging-digital-divide-for-students-and-educators-523021647