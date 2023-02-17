Maple Brothers Auction Features Classic Off-Roaders This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Grab one of these vintage off-roaders from these amazing off-roaders from another era.

The vintage off-road niche is one of the most popular segments in the collector car market. These vehicles have character and style, and are still very useful on the roads today as commuter vehicles, weekend cruises, or to take off the beaten path. At the upcoming Maple Brothers auction, taking place this weekend, you will get a chance to bid on a few cool classic off-roaders to add to your collection. Which would you choose?

1976 Jeep CJ7

Powered by a 304 cubic inch V8 engine, which is backed by an automatic transmission, this vintage Jeep is ready for anything. It rolls on 15-inch Pro Comp wheels, that are wrapped in new 32-inch BFG all terrain tires. It exhales through dual exhaust with long tube headers for a distinct sound. It’s equipped with KC lights, a Badlands winch, Pro Comp front and rear bumpers, and a new soft top and bikini top. See it here.

1967 Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco has had a triumph return with the modern reboot, and it has increased interested in the vintage models by a large measure. Powering this 4x4 1967 Ford Bronco is a rebuilt 289 engine, which is backed by a rebuilt C4 automatic transmission. It underwent a full restoration from 2018-2019 and gets stopping power form front wheel disc brakes. See it here.

Maple Brothers Auctions is set to host its second annual Oklahoma City auction Feb. 17 and 18 in the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The auction will offer a collection of high quality, sports, American muscle, hot rods, pickups and custom vehicles suitable to satisfy any collector’s desires with both reserve and non-reserve vehicles. Bidding is available in person and online via Proxibid. Consignments are currently being accepted. Take advantage of low entry and sell fees! Visit https://www.maplebrothersauction.com for more information.

