Maple Brothers Is Featuring A Stunning 1994 25th Anniversary Trans Am At Its July Auction

It's the best of the era!

There are few vehicles that so perfectly capture the spirit of an era as the Pontiac Trans Am. Immaculate performance, unmistakable design, and legendary status make it an icon in the automotive world. This feature shines the spotlight on one particular gem: a 1994 Pontiac Trans Am. This vehicle is more than a car; it's a piece of history and a testament to the golden age of American muscle.

The Pontiac Trans Am has a rich and storied past, marking its presence on both the streets and race tracks. Its unique blend of power and performance garnered it significant acclaim and a strong following amongst car enthusiasts worldwide.

The fourth-generation Trans Am, introduced in 1993, built on this legacy. The 1994 Pontiac Trans Am showcased here encapsulates the very best of what this generation had to offer. It brought together the classic appeal of a muscle car and the exciting technological advancements of the era, resulting in a vehicle that stood tall among its contemporaries.

This stunning 1994 Pontiac Trans Am presents itself in a dramatic white exterior, highlighted by the iconic 'blue bird' on the hood, signifying its proud heritage. The interior, a delightful grey and white combination, offers a perfect complement to the exterior. The cockpit, like all Trans Ams of the time, features a driver-oriented design that prioritizes performance and comfort.

Under the hood, this Trans Am packs a punch with its 5.7L V8 engine. The LT1 engine, also used in the Corvette of the same period, delivers an impressive 275 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The 4-speed automatic transmission, featuring Performance Algorithm Shifting, optimizes shift points based on driving conditions to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. With its impressive power and torque, the 1994 Trans Am promises a driving experience that is nothing short of spectacular.

This particular model also carries the legacy of being a part of Pontiac’s 25th Anniversary line. The year 1994 marked the Silver Anniversary for the Trans Am, and to celebrate, Pontiac released a special, limited-run version of the car. This model shares in that proud lineage, showcasing all the hallmarks that made the Trans Am a celebrated American classic.

With just 38,000 miles on the odometer, this 1994 Pontiac Trans Am is a beautifully preserved specimen. Its condition is a testament to the love and care showered upon it by its previous owners. The pride of owning such an iconic piece of automotive history is immeasurable.

This 1994 Pontiac Trans Am is a powerful symbol of the golden age of American muscle. Its iconic design, raw power, and captivating history make it more than just a car – it's a tangible piece of Pontiac's proud legacy. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a budding car enthusiast, this vehicle is a must-have addition to any collection.

This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

