Maple Brothers Is Selling A 1969 Camaro With A 383 And Four-Speed Transmission

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is an iconic American muscle car that continues to captivate enthusiasts with its timeless design and thrilling performance.

This particular example, featuring a powerful 383ci engine bored out 40 over, is set to make waves at the upcoming Maple Brothers Auction. With a host of impressive upgrades and low mileage on both the motor and tires, this Camaro is a true gem for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Under the hood of this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro resides a potent 383ci engine, which has been bored out 40 over for enhanced performance. This powerplant delivers a satisfying rumble and an exhilarating driving experience that muscle car aficionados crave. Mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, the driver has full control over the Camaro's impressive power and acceleration.

To ensure a modern and reliable driving experience, this Camaro has received a new engine in 2023, adding to its overall appeal and desirability. This means that the lucky buyer will have the pleasure of experiencing the thrill of a freshly built engine, ready to unleash its power on the open road.

In terms of handling and control, this Camaro comes equipped with power brakes and steering, allowing for easy maneuverability and confident stopping power. The inclusion of 4-wheel disc brakes further enhances the car's braking performance, providing precise and responsive control in any driving situation.

The suspension has also been upgraded, with a 4-link rear suspension and a 9" rear end, contributing to improved handling and stability. The addition of a Heidts front end further enhances the car's overall performance and responsiveness, ensuring a thrilling driving experience for the lucky owner.

Externally, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro retains its classic and timeless appeal. The red line tires not only add a touch of nostalgia but also provide a period-correct aesthetic that complements the car's overall appearance. This Camaro is a true head-turner, capturing the essence of American muscle car design from the late '60s.

According to the seller, this Camaro has traveled less than 100 miles on both the new motor and tires. This low mileage adds to the car's desirability, as it presents a rare opportunity to own a meticulously maintained and virtually brand-new muscle car from the golden era of American automotive history.

It's important to note that this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, bearing the VIN 124379NXXXXXX, is sold as-is, with mileage exempt, and is not warrantied by Maple Brothers Auction. Potential buyers should carefully review all available documentation and inspect the vehicle thoroughly to make an informed decision.

If you're a collector or an enthusiast searching for a meticulously restored and upgraded 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, don't miss the opportunity to bid on this exceptional example at the Maple Brothers Auction. With its powerful engine, upgraded suspension, and low mileage, this Camaro promises an exhilarating driving experience and a timeless appeal that will continue to turn heads for years to come. Embrace the spirit of American muscle with the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and make a bold statement on the road.

This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.