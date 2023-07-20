Maple Brothers Is Selling A 2007 Shelby GT500 With Less Than 9,000 Miles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Immerse Yourself in the Power and Beauty of the Grabber Orange Metallic Convertible.

Maple Brothers Auction is set to showcase a true automotive gem - a 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Lot # OKCJ23-S496. This iconic muscle car boasts an impressive array of features that make it a standout among enthusiasts. From its powerful 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine to its striking Grabber Orange Metallic exterior, this convertible Shelby GT500 is a sight to behold.

Under the hood lies a beast waiting to be unleashed. The 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine delivers exhilarating performance, ensuring a thrilling driving experience with every push of the pedal. Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the GT500 offers complete control and an engaging ride for those who appreciate the art of driving.

Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a luxurious black leather interior that exudes sophistication. The premium sounds system, complete with a factory subwoofer, immerses you in your favorite tunes as you cruise down the open road. And for those seeking the thrill of wind in their hair, the black power folding convertible top allows for a seamless transition between closed comfort and open-air freedom.

The Grabber Orange Metallic exterior paint demands attention, perfectly complementing the GT500's aggressive design. Its sleek lines and iconic Shelby badging make a bold statement wherever it goes. To enhance its performance and handling, the GT500 is equipped with 6-piston Baer brakes and a Ford Racing suspension, ensuring precise control and confident braking.

Completing the package are the eye-catching 20" Shelby Alcoa aluminum wheels, adding a touch of elegance and style to this already stunning Mustang. With only 8,965 miles reported on the odometer by the seller, this Shelby GT500 is a low-mileage gem, ready to be appreciated by its next lucky owner.

It's important to note that this vehicle is being sold as mileage exempt and is not warrantied by Maple Brothers Auction. However, with proper care and maintenance, this Shelby GT500 promises to deliver years of thrilling performance and enjoyment to its fortunate new owner.

Whether you're a dedicated Shelby fan or a collector in search of a unique piece of automotive history, the 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Lot # OKCJ23-S496 is a must-see at the upcoming Maple Brothers Auction. Don't miss your chance to own this extraordinary Grabber Orange Metallic beauty that embodies the spirit of American muscle.

Mark your calendars and get ready to place your bids on this exceptional Shelby GT500. Embrace the power, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal that make this Mustang a true automotive legend.

This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

