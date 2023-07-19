Maple Brothers Is Selling This Blue COPO Camaro

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's one fast collectible!

Maple Brothers Auction is gearing up to present a remarkable automotive gem that will ignite the passion of speed enthusiasts and collectors alike. Lot #OKCJ23-S500 will showcase a stunning 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, a true powerhouse that embodies the spirit of drag racing.

This isn't your average Camaro. This particular COPO Camaro is equipped with a formidable 6.2-liter LS supercharged engine that delivers an exhilarating performance. Combined with an automatic turbo transmission, this car is ready to unleash its power on the strip. But that's not all. The inclusion of a Magnuson supercharger with an intercooler takes this Camaro's performance to the next level, ensuring an adrenaline-fueled ride like no other.

Designed specifically for drag racing, the COPO Camaro boasts an array of features that make it stand out. A trans brake with a line lock provides precise control off the starting line, while racing seats offer both comfort and support, keeping the driver firmly planted during high-speed runs. The Camaro is further enhanced with beadlock wheels and Hoosier racing tires, optimizing traction and grip for lightning-fast acceleration.

The striking Hyper Blue Metallic exterior paint demands attention and exudes a sense of power and aggression. The COPO Camaro is truly a force to be reckoned with, and its appearance on the auction block presents a rare opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to own a piece of drag racing history.

It's worth noting that the mileage of this extraordinary machine is exempt, underscoring its racing pedigree and limited road use. Additionally, the vehicle is sold on a bill of sale only, further enhancing its exclusivity and collector appeal.

While Maple Brothers Auction does not provide a warranty for this COPO Camaro, the exceptional build and performance of the vehicle speak for themselves. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a legendary piece of Chevrolet's motorsport legacy, and bidders from all corners of the automotive world are expected to compete fiercely for this extraordinary opportunity.

So mark your calendars and prepare to witness the exhilarating bidding action as the 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Lot #OKCJ23-S500, takes center stage. Maple Brothers Auction welcomes both in-person and online bidders, ensuring that automotive enthusiasts from around the globe can participate in this historic event. Don't miss your chance to own this extraordinary machine that represents the pinnacle of drag racing performance. Get ready to make your mark in automotive history!

This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

