Maple Brothers Is Selling A Brutally Fast 755 Horsepower Ford F-150 Modified By Shelby

Prepare to be blown away by the sheer power and performance of the 2018 Ford F150 available at Maple Brothers Auction.

This exceptional truck, listed as lot #OKCJ23-S502, is a true powerhouse with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that generates a staggering 755 horsepower. With its exhilarating performance capabilities, this Ford F150 is ready to dominate the road.

Under the hood, you'll find a new Ford Racing crate engine that was installed in June 2023, providing optimal performance and reliability. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck offers seamless and responsive gear shifts, ensuring a smooth and exhilarating driving experience.

The stunning red exterior with white racing stripes exudes confidence and captures attention wherever it goes. This F150 is a true standout on the road, showcasing a bold and aggressive design that reflects its powerful capabilities.

The motor warranty is transferable for 3 years with unlimited mileage as of June 2023, providing peace of mind to the lucky new owner. Please note that this vehicle is not warrantied by Maple Brothers Auction and will be sold as-is.

Don't miss the opportunity to own this incredible 2018 Ford F150 with its impressive power, eye-catching aesthetics, and exhilarating performance. Whether you're a truck enthusiast or simply seeking a vehicle that combines power and style, this Ford F150 is sure to impress. Visit Maple Brothers Auction and place your bid on lot #OKCJ23-S502 to experience the thrill of owning this powerhouse on wheels.

