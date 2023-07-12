Maple Brothers Is Selling A Pair Of Challengers Including The Hard-To-Find 2023 Challenger Jailbreak Last Call Edition

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready to make a statement on the road with a pair of stunning Challengers now available at Maple Brothers.

This exclusive offering includes the highly sought-after 2023 Challenger Jailbreak Last Call Edition, a rarity that is hard to find. These Challengers combine power, performance, and style to deliver an unforgettable driving experience.

The 2023 Challenger Jailbreak Last Call Edition is a limited-production model that pushes the boundaries of design and engineering. With its bold and aggressive appearance, this Challenger demands attention wherever it goes. Equipped with a powerful engine, it delivers exhilarating performance that will leave you craving for more. Don't miss your chance to own this rare gem.

Maple Brothers is the place to go for automotive enthusiasts looking to add some muscle to their collection. Visit their showroom and explore the options available. Whether you choose the 2023 Challenger Jailbreak Last Call Edition or another Challenger that catches your eye, you can trust that Maple Brothers will deliver quality and exceptional service. Don't wait - seize the opportunity to own one of these incredible Challengers today.

Get ready to hit the road with exhilarating power and head-turning style in the 2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger R/T Scat Pack. This impressive muscle car, listed as lot #OKCJ23-S490, is up for grabs at Maple Brothers Auction.

Under the hood, you'll find a robust 392ci V8 engine that delivers heart-pounding performance. Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this Challenger puts you in complete control, allowing you to truly experience the thrill of the open road.

Equipped with modern amenities, this Challenger includes air conditioning, power brakes, locks, mirrors, seats, steering, and windows. Cruise control adds convenience for those long highway drives, while the heated bucket seats provide comfort on cooler days. Disc brakes ensure reliable stopping power, while the Widebody MTX-23N package enhances the car's aggressive stance and performance.

2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger R/T Scat Pack

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger R/T Scat Pack is a limited-production model, with only 1,000 Swingers produced that year. What makes this particular Challenger even more special is its Sublime Green color, making it 1 of just 200 produced in this eye-catching hue.

Please note that this vehicle is sold as-is and is not warrantied by Maple Brothers Auction. However, with Maple Brothers' reputation for quality and exceptional service, you can trust that this Challenger has been well cared for and is ready to unleash its power on the open road.

Don't miss your chance to own this extraordinary 2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger R/T Scat Pack. Visit Maple Brothers Auction and place your bid on lot #OKCJ23-S490 to make this dream car a reality. See it here.

2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak SRT Last Call

Get ready to unleash the beast with the 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak SRT Last Call. This extraordinary muscle car, listed as lot #OKCJ23-S499, is available for auction at Maple Brothers.

Under the hood, you'll find a monstrous 6.2-liter V8 supercharged engine, delivering a jaw-dropping 717 horsepower. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this Challenger offers blistering acceleration and exhilarating performance.

Equipped with modern conveniences, this Hellcat Jailbreak features air conditioning, power brakes, locks, mirrors, seats, steering, and windows. The interior showcases luxurious Black Laguna leather upholstery, while the heated bucket seats and power sunroof add comfort and style. The inclusion of cruise control ensures effortless highway driving, while the suede headliner adds a touch of sophistication.

This Challenger is equipped with the Customer Preferred Package 26C, which enhances the driving experience with various performance and luxury features. The exterior is distinguished by Midnight Metallic badging, setting it apart from the crowd and highlighting its unique appeal.

Please note that this vehicle is sold as-is and is not warrantied by Maple Brothers Auction. However, with Maple Brothers' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, you can trust in the care and maintenance this Challenger has received.

Don't miss your chance to own the exhilarating 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak SRT Last Call. Visit Maple Brothers Auction and place your bid on lot #OKCJ23-S499 to experience the power and thrill of this remarkable machine. See it here.

This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

