Maple Brothers Is Selling A Rare 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro

Attention, speed enthusiasts and collectors! Prepare to be thrilled as an exceptional piece of automotive history takes center stage at the upcoming Maple Brothers Auction. Lot #OKCJ23-S500 is set to showcase a stunning 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, a true powerhouse that embodies the spirit of drag racing.

This COPO Camaro is an extraordinary machine, equipped with a formidable 6.2-liter LS supercharged engine that delivers an exhilarating performance. Paired with an automatic turbo transmission, this beast of a car is ready to unleash its power on the strip. But that's not all – a Magnuson supercharger with an intercooler takes this Camaro's performance to the next level, ensuring an adrenaline-fueled ride like no other.

Designed specifically for drag racing, the COPO Camaro features a trans brake with a line lock, allowing for precise control off the starting line. Inside, racing seats provide both comfort and support, ensuring the driver is firmly planted during high-speed runs. This exceptional Camaro is further equipped with beadlock wheels and Hoosier racing tires, optimizing traction and grip for lightning-fast acceleration.

Feast your eyes on the Hyper Blue Metallic exterior paint, which not only turns heads but also exudes a sense of power and aggression. The COPO Camaro is truly a force to be reckoned with, and its appearance on the auction block is a rare opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to own a piece of drag racing history.

It's important to note that the mileage of this incredible machine is exempt, further highlighting its racing pedigree and limited road use. Additionally, the vehicle is sold on a bill of sale only, adding to its exclusivity and collector appeal.

While this COPO Camaro is not warrantied by Maple Brothers Auction, its exceptional build and performance speak for themselves. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a legendary piece of Chevrolet's motorsport legacy, and bidders from all corners of the automotive world are expected to compete fiercely for the opportunity.

So mark your calendars and prepare to witness the exhilarating bidding action as the 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Lot #OKCJ23-S500, takes the stage. Maple Brothers Auction welcomes both in-person and online bidders, ensuring that enthusiasts from around the globe can participate in this historic event. Don't miss your chance to own this extraordinary machine that represents the pinnacle of drag racing performance. Get ready to make your mark in automotive history!



This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

