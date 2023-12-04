Maple Center hosting life change workshop

Dec. 3—The Maple Center for Integrative Health Nonprofit is hosting a 30-day Life Change Challenge Workshop.

Sessions for the workshop are from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 4 and continue through Feb. 6 in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, at The Maple Center located at 70 W. Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute.

The Life Change Challenge will be hosted by The Maple Center's registered dietitian, Chloee Hurst. The workshop will focus on how to change habits, create healthy meal plans, weekly zoom meetings, mindful practices, stress management and more.

The cost is $100 for the 30-day workshop with payment plans available. Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Scholarship forms may be obtained at the center.

Register at www.maplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733.