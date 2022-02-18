Maple Falls man pleads not guilty in Peaceful Valley shooting that injured Whatcom deputies

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Additional charges have been filed against the Maple Falls man accused of shooting and injuring two Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies last week.

Joel Berck Young, 60, pleaded not guilty Friday, Feb. 18, to two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, one count of second-degree assault while armed with a firearm, one count of felony harassment, and six counts of reckless endangerment in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Young’s charges include aggravating factors for allegedly trying to kill a law enforcement officer and using a firearm in the commission of a crime, which allows a court to sentence him to life in prison.

Young’s jury trial is tentatively scheduled for April. He is currently incarcerated in the Skagit County Community Justice Center in lieu of $5 million bail.

Deputies Jason Thompson and Ryan Rathbun both suffered facial wounds from a 12-gauge shotgun after they responded to a neighbor dispute in Peaceful Valley on Feb 10.

Thompson, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years, was released from St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham Feb. 11 after a night of observation, according to previous reporting in The Bellingham Herald.

Rathbun, who has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 16 years, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after the shooting, where he was under the care of a specialist. As of Feb. 14, Rathbun had been released from the hospital, The Herald previously reported.

Thompson has been serving as the South Lake Whatcom neighborhood deputy and is a member of the sheriff’s office’s crisis negotiations team. He was previously a member of the criminal interdiction team, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rathbun has been a field training officer, foothills neighborhood deputy and a first aid/CPR instructor, as well as a member of the criminal interdiction and SWAT teams.

A pair of online fundraisers, which have collectively raised more than $31,000 as of Friday, have been organized to help with the deputies’ medical expenses.

The shooting

Sheriff’s deputies were sent at 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, to the 3000 block of Green Valley Drive in Peaceful Valley for a report of shots fired, after a caller told 911 that a neighbor was outside shooting his 12-gauge shotgun in the air, according to a news release from Bellingham police at the time. Additional callers said two people were shooting at each other from two houses.

Deputies arrived around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, and said that a man, later identified as Young, was yelling at them and waving a shotgun around, according to court records. Deputies established probable cause to arrest Young for felony harassment, and noted that Young appeared intoxicated due to his speech and physical actions, the court records state.

Within the next five minutes, both deputies had been shot in the head with birdshot, according to court records.

Young surrendered shortly after 6 p.m. and was taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Young said he began drinking vodka, coffee and cocoa around 3 p.m. that day, while his adult son who he lives with left the house to run errands. Young said his next-door neighbor began burning a garbage pile and the smoke filled Young’s house, the court records state.

Young “became enraged and went outside to yell at the neighbor to put the fire out,” the records state. The neighbor allegedly replied with an expletive and Young went back inside his house, grabbed a shotgun with birdshot and fired a round in the air towards the neighbor. He then went back inside and drank a beer, according to court records.

Shortly after, Young told police he heard someone say “sheriff” and said when he looked outside, he saw a person crouched at his neighbor’s garage. Young told police he then fired in the direction of the garage, the records show.

Body-worn camera footage from the incident shows one deputy kneeling outside the neighbor’s house, according to court records. Young came outside and asked “What do you want to know,” to which the deputy responded “Sheriff’s office, drop the gun,” the records state.

Young then yelled and allegedly shot the first deputy, which dropped the deputy to the ground, according to court records. The second deputy exchanged gunfire with Young and then retreated after also being shot, the records show.

An unnamed civilian stepped forward and fired multiple shots from a handgun at Young to protect the deputies, who were then pulled into the neighbor’s garage where first aid was administered while they waited for additional law enforcement to arrive, the records state.

Young told police he went back inside his house when “all hell broke loose,” and that he was on his floor “as bullets were flying through his house,” the records state. Young’s son called him and told him to come out of the house. Young complied and was taken into custody.

Other than injuries to the two deputies, no others were reported in the incident, including the neighbor Young allegedly fired birdshot at, according to Bellingham police. The neighbor was not arrested.

The investigation of the incident is being handled by members of the Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Response Team in coordination with the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a previous Bellingham police news release. The team is a multi-jurisdictional investigation team that investigates officer-involved shootings and other complicated investigations in Whatcom County.

As of Friday morning, there were no updates on the team’s investigation and police had not yet determined how many shots had been fired in total during the incident.

Court records show a domestic violence protection order was filed against Young in late January 1999. The protection order was denied in early February because Young’s visitation rights were suspended, the records show.