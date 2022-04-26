Maple Grove Senior High Among Minnesota’s Top High Schools: US News

MAPLE GROVE, MN — Maple Grove Senior High just missed out on a spot in the top 25 of U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the best high schools in Minnesota.

The school is the 26th-best high school in the state and No. 1,784 among all high schools in the nation, according to the ranking.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed 866 high schools in Minnesota for its 2022 list, meaning Maple Grove Senior High ranked in the top 3 percent of all Minnesota high schools.

Suspect In Fatal Maple Grove Shooting Released From Jail: Police

Maple Grove Senior High earned a grade of 90 percent on its scorecard from U.S. News & World Report and has a 94 percent graduation rate.

Maple Grove Senior High was the highest-ranked high school in the Osseo Area Schools system. Osseo Senior High was ranked the state’s 87th-best high school, while Park Center Senior High was ranked No. 217 by U.S. News & World Report.

The Math and Science Academy in Woodbury earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report's ranking of Minnesota high schools.

Osseo Area Schools To Detail 2022 Referendums At May 3 Meeting

High schools were ranked on six measures for this year's list: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

Data used in the 2022 ranking is from the 2019-20 academic school year. U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact COVID-19 had on schools in the 2019-20 school year.

Since most states closed schools for in-person instruction starting in March 2020 — typically just before most states conduct assessments — the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forgo state testing for the 2019-20 school year.

2nd Hy-Vee Grocery Store Not Coming To Maple Grove: Reports

To account for this, U.S. News relied on past assessment data from the three prior ranking years. Researchers also incorporated state science assessment data from the 2018-19 school year.

Story continues

Read more about the Best High Schools methodology.

Top 26 High Schools in Minnesota in 2022

Math and Science Academy — Woodbury Nova Classical Academy Upper School — St. Paul Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School — Minnetonka Orono Senior High School — Long Lake Minnetonka Senior High School — Minnetonka Wayzata High School — Plymouth Edina High School — Edina Eastview Senior High School — Apple Valley Eagan Senior High School — Eagan Mahtomedi Senior High School — Mahtomedi Woodbury High School — Woodbury East Ridge High School — Woodbury Mounds View Senior High School — Arden Hills St. Anthony Village Senior High School — St. Anthony Mound-Westonka High School — Minnetrista Treknorth High School — Bemidji Rosemount Senior High School — Rosemount Sartell Senior High School — Sartell Lakeville South High School — Lakeville Irondale Senior High School — New Brighton Andover High School — Andover Central Senior High School — St. Paul Harbor City International Charter — Duluth Eden Prairie Senior High School — Eden Prairie St. Charles Secondary — St. Charles Maple Grove Senior High — Maple Grove

REGIONAL NEWS:

This article originally appeared on the Maple Grove Patch