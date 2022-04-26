Maple Grove Senior High Among Minnesota’s Top High Schools: US News
MAPLE GROVE, MN — Maple Grove Senior High just missed out on a spot in the top 25 of U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the best high schools in Minnesota.
The school is the 26th-best high school in the state and No. 1,784 among all high schools in the nation, according to the ranking.
U.S. News & World Report analyzed 866 high schools in Minnesota for its 2022 list, meaning Maple Grove Senior High ranked in the top 3 percent of all Minnesota high schools.
Maple Grove Senior High earned a grade of 90 percent on its scorecard from U.S. News & World Report and has a 94 percent graduation rate.
Maple Grove Senior High was the highest-ranked high school in the Osseo Area Schools system. Osseo Senior High was ranked the state’s 87th-best high school, while Park Center Senior High was ranked No. 217 by U.S. News & World Report.
The Math and Science Academy in Woodbury earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report's ranking of Minnesota high schools.
High schools were ranked on six measures for this year's list: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.
Data used in the 2022 ranking is from the 2019-20 academic school year. U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact COVID-19 had on schools in the 2019-20 school year.
Since most states closed schools for in-person instruction starting in March 2020 — typically just before most states conduct assessments — the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forgo state testing for the 2019-20 school year.
To account for this, U.S. News relied on past assessment data from the three prior ranking years. Researchers also incorporated state science assessment data from the 2018-19 school year.
Read more about the Best High Schools methodology.
Top 26 High Schools in Minnesota in 2022
Math and Science Academy — Woodbury
Nova Classical Academy Upper School — St. Paul
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School — Minnetonka
Orono Senior High School — Long Lake
Minnetonka Senior High School — Minnetonka
Wayzata High School — Plymouth
Edina High School — Edina
Eastview Senior High School — Apple Valley
Eagan Senior High School — Eagan
Mahtomedi Senior High School — Mahtomedi
Woodbury High School — Woodbury
East Ridge High School — Woodbury
Mounds View Senior High School — Arden Hills
St. Anthony Village Senior High School — St. Anthony
Mound-Westonka High School — Minnetrista
Treknorth High School — Bemidji
Rosemount Senior High School — Rosemount
Sartell Senior High School — Sartell
Lakeville South High School — Lakeville
Irondale Senior High School — New Brighton
Andover High School — Andover
Central Senior High School — St. Paul
Harbor City International Charter — Duluth
Eden Prairie Senior High School — Eden Prairie
St. Charles Secondary — St. Charles
Maple Grove Senior High — Maple Grove
