Maple Grove woman convicted of murder for shooting boyfriend

Jurors convicted a Maple Grove woman Thursday of fatally shooting her boyfriend last year.

Jurors convicted Stephanie Clark, 31, of intentional second-degree murder in Hennepin County District Court after about four hours of deliberation.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman issued a news release saying his office will ask for a prison term at the top of state sentencing guidelines — about 30 1/2 years. Guidelines call for a term between that and 21 3/4 years at the low end, with 25 1/2 years as the presumptive sentence.

According to the news release and criminal complaint: Police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Madga Drive in Maple Grove about 6 p.m. on March 5, 2020.

A witness told police she heard loud bangs in a nearby apartment before Clark knocked on her door and announced, "He's dead."

Police found Don'Juan T. Butler, 30, dead in the apartment with several gunshots in his back, side and the back of his head.

Clark told police Butler had struck her during a fight and she shot him. Bruises were found on her left side and back.