Maple Lawn pays off county loan three months early

BRANCH COUNTY — The county-owned Maple Lawn nursing home board approved paying $125,000 back to the county Wednesday, the last of a $500,000 loan from last summer used to ease a cash flow crisis.

“We’re off the hook early,” board chairman Paul Winbigler said.

Maple Lawn controller Jessica Worden paid Branch County the final loan repayment on Wednesday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, state Medicaid paid the facility based on past census and services.

Last April, Medicaid reduced reimbursement payments to take back $874,976 in overpayments, leaving the nursing home short of cash to meet payroll and expenses.

Maple Lawn Administrator Jayne Sabaitis requested up to $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds but only took half.

Commissioners began scrutinizing the operation in 2023 requiring monthly financial updates, even talking about the possible sale of the facility.

With $50,000 a month in increased Medicaid payments, and reduced expenses, Sabaitis wanted to pay back the entire loan in November, but the board paid back half. Payment was not due until May.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the patient count and staffing were down, resulting in less revenue and the Medicaid overpayments leading to the financial crisis.

Sabaitis told the board the center census Wednesday was 106 clients for the 111 beds.

Maple Lawn still needs nurses, Sabaitis said. The nursing home is using part of a state $5.9 million appropriation through Michigan WorkForce development to recruit.

In December, Maple Lawn began training its own certified nursing associates in a four-week in-house program rather than depending on area colleges.

Students take three weeks of online classes and one week of in-house training before taking the state certification test.

Nursing director Amy Zierle said 12 students completed the program in the last three months. All remain employed at Maple Lawn. “The in-house training helps them become familiar with the way we operate,“ Zierle said.

Sabaitis said Maple Lawn will pause CNA classes in February but begin again in March.

