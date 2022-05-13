Is Maple Leaf Foods Inc.'s (TSE:MFI) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Maple Leaf Foods' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Maple Leaf Foods is:

3.3% = CA$69m ÷ CA$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Maple Leaf Foods' Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Maple Leaf Foods' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.4%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Maple Leaf Foods' five year net income decline of 13% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Maple Leaf Foods' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Maple Leaf Foods fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Maple Leaf Foods Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Maple Leaf Foods' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 83% (or a retention ratio of 17%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Maple Leaf Foods by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Maple Leaf Foods has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Maple Leaf Foods. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

