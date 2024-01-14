Maple Producers of NE Ohio holding workshops

Jan. 14—Maple Producers of NE Ohio announced plans for two workshops aimed at taking participants from tree to table and beyond.

Come to one or both.

Workshop One will be "Backyard Maple Syrup Maker — Are you a hobby maple producer?"

Maple producers will walk attendees through the basics of making maple syrup from tree ID, tapping, gathering, storage, hobby boiling techniques on a smaller scale, filtering and finishing syrup, according to a news release.

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at James Miller's Sugar Valley Maple Farm, 15771 Chipmunk Lane in Middlefield.

Workshop Two will be "Home Kitchen Confections.

In the afternoon Maple Producers of NE Ohio members will show the basics of making maple candy, maple coated nuts, maple cream and maple sugar. The workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Patterson Center at the Geauga County Fairgrounds, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road in Burton.

Pre-registration is requested by Jan. 17, the release stated. Attendance is limited to 25 for each workshop.

The registration fee is $20 for each workshop, and the money raised will go to support the operation/maintenance of the Maple Producers' Fairground's Sugarhouse during the Great Geauga County Fair over Labor Day Weekend, the release stated.

To register, go to MPNEOH.com. For more information, call 440-785-6877