Maple Shade man gets prison term for robbing veterinary office, supermarket

MOUNT HOLLY - A Maple Shade man has received a 13-year prison term for robbing a veterinary office and a supermarket.

Craig Greene, 49, must serve more than 11 years before parole eligibility, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Greene was accused of wielding a butcher's knife during an afternoon holdup at the VCA Maple Shade Animal Hospital on East Main Street in June 2019.

The robber took $162 from a payment drawer and fled into a residential neighborhood, causing a nearby school and a child care facility to shelter in place during a police search of the area.

About four hours later, the robber took $471 from a cash register at the Acme supermarket on West Main Street. The suspect did not show a weapon during the second holdup, the statement said.

Surveillance videos led police to identify Greene as a suspect, leading to an arrest as he approached his home on the first block of South Boulevard Avenue.

“This was a very frightening encounter for those who were confronted by this defendant,” Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in announcing Greene's sentence on Friday.

“Fortunately, nobody was harmed, and very solid police work led to a quick apprehension," Coffina said.

A Superior Court jury in September found Greene guilty of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and weapons offenses.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

