Maple Taste and Tour set for next two weekends

This year's annual Maple Weekend Taste and Tour will be held for the next two weekends, different than the one weekend as has been in past years.

It is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and next weekend, March 9 and 10.

Tourists buy maple products at Milroy Farms in Elk Lick Township during last year's Maple Tour.

According to Mike Lynch, a local maple producer, some producers wanted to spread it out over two weekends in case there was bad weather. He said it made sense to do so because now there isn't a rush to get to the next camp.

"Visitors can test a big variety of products and also see how modern equipment, like reverse osmosis (ROs) or monitoring systems, for instance, make a big difference in the end product," said Lynch, who owns Baer Brothers Maple Camp on Appy Acres Road in Somerset, along with his wife, Sherry, and sons, Cody and Reagan.

Ginny Walters at Wagner's Sugar Camp in West Salisbury gives a guided tour during last year's annual Maple Weekend Taste and Tour. This year, the tour will be open for the next two weekends at 23 different sites.

The Maple Weekend has been Mike Lynch's brainchild from the beginning, 10 years ago, when the first tour started with less than 10 camps. There are 23 different sites on this year's agenda. The tour is in partnership with the Somerset County Maple Producers Association. Lynch got the idea from other regions in the state where the same type of tour is conducted.

There are now six maple-producing regions in Pennsylvania, including Northwest, Northeast, Endless Mountain, Potter-Tioga, Somerset County and the newest addition River Valley in Juniata County. But not all have a Maple Weekend. Somerset County is the biggest producer of maple syrup in the state.

Fred Will of Somerset area works on some old keeler buckets at Wagner's Sugar Camp during last year's Maple Tour.

"It's like a live show," Lynch said. "People always say 'we want to visit them all.' Before, with just one weekend, that was impossible. But now with it spread out over two weekends, it is possible to visit them all. At our camp, we get a lot of repeat customers who come out for the day and it becomes a tradition.

"Unlike many products we consume, customers get to see how maple products are processed. Maple has become a very popular product and the maple tour is as close as you can get to being outdoors this time of year."

Not only does the tour highlight the old-fashioned goodness of maple products but it also provides education about the modern-age technology that surrounds the industry.

At some camps, a CDL monitoring system checks tank levels, does remote starts and controls vacuum pumps, all by operating from a smartphone. The system is simply "smart" and uses a "wise mesh" technology to allow maple producers to monitor what's going on in the camp and the woods. Other camps have ROs and evaporators that are now considered state-of-the-art standard equipment. It all saves time and money in the long run.

Maple products will be sold at the local maple camps participating in this year's Maple Tour, which is set for the next two weekends. Here, customers buy products at Wagner's Sugar Camp in West Salisbury last year.

For more information look up the website, somersetcountymaple.org.

This year's Maple Weekend includes 23 locations. Unless otherwise listed in this information, camps will be open for both weekends. They are:

Somerset Historical Center The Somerset Historical Center at 10649 Somerset Pike is the maple history stop. Visit the Pa. Maple Museum featuring interpretive displays and more than 100 early maple sugaring artifacts. There will be demonstrations of sugar stirring and trades related to the industry and also tastings of taffy, spotza and burnt maple sugar cakes. Baer Brothers Maple Camp Baer Brothers Maple at 245 Appy Acre Road, Somerset, is based around a traditional woods setting. Owned by Mike and Sherry Lynch and children, Cody and Reagan, the camp has more than 5,000 taps with sap boiling on a wood-fired Venturi evaporator. There will be sugar making, spotza, tree tapping and boiling. Open the first weekend only.

Walnutdale Maple Farms The Friedlines have been boiling maple syrup with a wood fire for five generations, with nearly 1,700 taps on the family farm located at 287 Walnutdale Lane, Boswell. Visitors can tap trees and hang traditional buckets at the camp, learn about maple and enjoy maple sundaes and treats. Open the first weekend only.

Holler-Hills Maple Come see old traditions come back to life at Holler-Hills at 185 Faidley Road, in Markleton in the Laurel Hill Creek Watershed. The camp has 2,200 taps and uses a 2x8 evaporator and a H20Innovation RO to reduce boiling time. Many visitors enjoy their maple milkshakes.

Sechler Sugar Shack, LLC Nestled in the hills of Turkeyfoot Valley at 7758 Kingwood Road, near Confluence, Everett and Christine Sechler and the whole Sechler family have continued the tradition of making the finest maple products since 1850. The old techniques are continually being updated with the most modern technology to produce distinctive flavors of Somerset County maple syrup. Visit with fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and even eighth-generation maple producers, while sampling maple treats at the same time. Open the first weekend only.

Milroy Farms Farm signs guide visitors a short distance from Route 219, one-half mile south of Salisbury, to the maple camp, located down a picturesque farm lane at 1724 River Road. The 17,000-tap operation, owned by Jason and Melissa Blocher, produces syrup using new technologies and age-old traditions. The camp features guided tours, educational demonstrations, samples and specialty products. Wagon rides on Sundays weather permitting.

Robosson's Pure Maple Products Robosson's Pure Maple Products is just off Exit 50 of Interstate 68, three miles east of Rocky Gap Casino and State Park, across the Mason-Dixon Line at 223 Beans Cove Road, Clearville. The six-year-old maple camp with 1,500 taps uses a RO and wood-fired evaporator offering syrup, candy and cream.

McCormick Family Farm McCormick Family farm established its sugar camp in 2020 at 293 McCormick Road, Portage, by starting with 220 taps and they now have 1,000 taps for this season. They use 3/16 inch tubing, a 600-gallon/hour RO and a 3 by 10-foot evaporator.

Hillegas Sugar Camp Hillegas Sugar Camp, 455 Dividing Ridge Road, near Fairhope, has produced pure maple syrup since 1993. Owner Kyle Hillegas and his wife, Rebecca, use modern maple technology, including reverse osmosis, vacuum technology and an air-tight wood-fired arch. Located on the White Horse Mountain area, the Hillegas family processes sap from 9,000 taps. Their store has an assortment of maple products. Whitehorse Brewing will sell beer made with the camp's maple syrup. A food truck will serve breakfast and lunch.

Lemmon Brothers Farms Sugar Camp Lemmon Brothers Sugar Camp, located at 242 Lemmon Road, Markelton, was established in 2014. The camp has 4,500 taps on vaccuum. Many treats will be available including Somerset County's original Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup. Open the first weekend only.

Arnold's Sugar Camp Arnold's Sugar Camp, established in 1986, is a family-operated sugar camp nestled in the woods of Rockwood, at 3861 Waterlevel Road, along State Route 3015. They are an award-winning sugar camp that produces and sells only the finest maple products, including syrup, sugar, cream, cakes, cotton candy, maple hickory nut topping and maple vinaigrette. They use modern technologies, such as a 3x6 H&M evaporator, a new Leader RO and filter press. Open the first weekend only.

Sanner Maple Products Sanner Maple Products, 174 Reservoir Road, Rockwood, is a fourth-generation sugaring operation with about 20,000 taps on vacuum. They have taffy, cotton candy and maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Livengood Brothers Maple Livengood Brothers (C.J. and Vernon) Maple Camp, 3064 Copper Kettle Highway near New Centerville, has been boiling since 2014. It is a group effort involving friends and family. They have 2,000 taps. They will offer maple kettle corn and maple cookbooks. Coal Country Brewing will be back to feature a maple beer for sampling with Livengood Brothers maple syrup.

Long Lane Maple Long Lane Maple is a small sugar camp located on a fourth-generation farm near Kingwood at 308 Long Land Drive, Markleton. The syrup is made from around 1,000 taps using a small RO and a 2x6 oil boiler. The heated kitchen is one of the highlights of this camp with a large countertop, cabinet and working space.

Brantview Farms Maple Camp Brantview Farms Maple Camp, 347 Vanyo Road, outside of Berlin, is a family-run eight-generation maple sugar camp, having its roots as far back as 1832. The camp features an interpretive room where visitors can learn about the history of maple syrup, see antique farming tools and sample maple products and food. Sugar demonstration and wagon rides available weather permitting.

Wagner's Sugar Camp Wagner's is at 152 Sugar Camp Lane in West Salisbury and is operated by Jeremy Walters, a former maple king. Wagner has 25,000 taps using state-of-the-art technology and offers syrup and maple products. There is also a unique historical display.

Kinsley Maple Syrup Kinsley Maple Syrup, 4738 Huckleberry Highway, Berlin, will be open on Saturdays only for the tour. They have 13,000 taps on pipelines with vacuum in Brothersvalley Township and the surrounding area. Their sugar camp has ROs and a large wood-fired evaporator with a separate finishing pan. The Kinsley children help in the woods and at the sugar camp and follow in the footsteps of six generations of syrup makers. Syrup, candy, cream, fudge and maple baked goods will be available.

Duck's Maple Farm Duck's Maple Farm is at 1700 Red Barn Lane in Normalville (Fayette County) near Seven Springs Resort, off Millertown Road above Indian Head. They began boiling in 2013 and they have about 2,000 tapes on vacuum and boil on a wood-fired evaporator.

Four Seasons Maple Established in 2023, Four Seasons Maple produces syrup with a wood-fired evaporator with 1,400 plus taps. Located at 227 Four Seasons Road, Boswell.

Hillside Sugar Shack Hillside Sugar Shack was established in 2015 at 335 Whipkey Dam Road, Rockwood, in hopes of rekindling a family tradition. Hillside has grown from 250 to 1,400 taps with the support of family and friends. Maple sap is boiled with a handmade 2 by 6 wood-fired evaporator. Covered Bridge Garlic Co. will join the camp for the first time this year with an offering of maple garlic rub.

Laurel Hill State Park Explore the history of maple syrup from the days of discovery to modern-day evaporation at Laurel Hill State Park, 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset. Tours are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays only.

Listie Volunteer Fire Department at Somerset Alliance Church Listie Volunteer Fire Department will provide pancakes, old-fashioned sourdough buckwheat pancakes, local sausage, homemade puddin' with local maple syrup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Somerset Alliance Church at 708 Stoystown Road, Somerset.

Black Bear Maple CampBlack Bear Maple at 722 White Oak Hollow Road, Meyersdale, has 10,000 taps using state-of-the-art technology to produce award-winning syrup. They are the producer of the popular bourbon-barrel aged syrup. Open the first weekend only.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County Maple Producers host visitors to sugar camps