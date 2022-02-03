Mapleton man accused of auto theft

Feb. 3—MANKATO — A Mapleton man faces felony charges stemming from an alleged auto theft Sunday.

Jonathan D. Knaack, 27, was charged with two felonies for auto theft and receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors for providing a false name and driving without a license Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Knaack reportedly drove a pickup into a ditch Sunday in rural Blue Earth County. A witness called in the license plate, according to a criminal complaint, which was tied to a report of a stolen vehicle in Mankato.

When a deputy arrived, Knaack reportedly provided a false name. He then gave his correct name and went on to admit he didn't know who owned the truck and didn't get permission to drive it, according to the complaint.

