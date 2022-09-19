Mapleton man charged after fatal UTV crash

Sep. 19—MAPLETON — A Mapleton man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a utility terrain vehicle, leading to a woman's death.

Susan Marie Quiram, 59, of Elysian, was found underneath the UTV about a half-mile south of 105th Street and a half-mile east of County Road 7 near Mapleton.

Lance Eric Leiferman, 51, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI charges Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint alleges he told police he drank six to eight beers before the crash, but didn't think it impacted his ability to drive. The two had reportedly started drinking in the afternoon before taking the UTV out for a joyride around 9:30-10 p.m.

He told police that Quiram wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time and was thrown from the UTV when he drove over a hole. The UTV rolled on top of her, landing on her head and neck area, according to the complaint.

Leiferman said he attempted to flip the UTV off her before running from the remote location to County Road 7 to wave down a motorist to call 911.

When police arrived, an officer reported that Leiferman was slurring his words and had made a comment about having too much to drink. His preliminary breath test resulted in a .06 sample between two to three hours after the crash — .08 is the legal limit for operating a vehicle.

Leiferman reportedly said he had commonly driven through the area in past years and should've remembered the hole, according to the complaint.

A person who was with Leiferman and Quiram before the crash told police they all had been drinking earlier, but the person couldn't recall how much Leiferman had consumed.

