Mapleton man faces drug sales charge

Jul. 6—MANKATO — A Mapleton man faces a drug sales charge after a sheriff's deputy reportedly found 840 counterfeit opiate pills containing fentanyl in his car in June.

Landen Storm Blaschko, 20, was charged with felony first-degree drug sales and felony second-degree drug possession in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force tipped off the deputy to a hand-to-hand drug deal occurring at a Kwik Trip in North Mankato on June 15. The deal was between occupants in a Dodge Charger and Honda Pilot, according to the complaint.

Four people in the Dodge Charger were charged with a combined 78 felonies in Nicollet County for their alleged roles in the incident. They include Marcus Anthony Bryant, Duane Lee Johnson Meadows, Destiny Tamara Burch and Nautica Inez-Renee Bennett-Miller, all of St. Paul.

A deputy followed Blaschko, who was in the Honda, to Beauford. Blaschko reportedly pulled into an empty church parking lot after 1 a.m. and told the deputy he did so to make a call.

The deputy reportedly noticed burnt foil with a blue pill visible on the vehicle's center console. He then found a bag of the pills, known as M-Box 30, in Blaschko's left pocket. Law enforcement agents weighed the pills at 92.5 grams.

Blaschko has his next court hearing set for Sept. 12.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola