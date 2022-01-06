Mapleton shooting suspect arrested

Jan. 5—MAPLETON — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a Mapleton man last month.

Rashone Dionte Thurman, 34, of Coon Rapids, is in the Blue Earth County Jail with charges of felony assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Investigation identified Thurman as the suspect in the shooting of a man in a Mapleton apartment Dec. 19, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Ronald James Daniel Reid, 50, was shot twice in the back. Reid has been released from the hospital, according to the Wednesday news release.

Thurman was spotted driving in Mankato Tuesday afternoon and was arrested without incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and few details have been released.