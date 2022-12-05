Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX:ME8U) insiders placed bullish bets worth S$1.4m in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mapletree Industrial Trust's (SGX:ME8U) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. Tiow Chye Chua for S$519k worth of shares, at about S$2.62 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$2.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Mapletree Industrial Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Mapletree Industrial Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Mapletree Industrial Trust insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Non-Executive Chairman of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. Kim Teck Cheah spent S$247k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Mapletree Industrial Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Mapletree Industrial Trust insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about S$12m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mapletree Industrial Trust Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Mapletree Industrial Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mapletree Industrial Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

