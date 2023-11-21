Mapleview man charged with sexually assaulting a child pleads not guilty

Nov. 21—A Mapleview man charged with criminal sexual conduct entered pleas in the case Monday in Mower County District Court.

Joshua Alan Lamaack, 43, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. His next court is now scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023 for a pre-trial hearing.

According to the court complaint, Lamaack has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a child between when he was 11 to age 17. The child, who is now an adult, disclosed the assaults to a medical provider in September of 2021.

The victim said he had been introduced to Lamaack and that Lamaack would give him money, alcohol, marijuana and video games. As time went on, the victim said that Lamaack inappropriately touched him, and that later the abuse escalated.

The victim also alleged that he saw Lamaack abuse two other young boys.