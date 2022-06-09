Maplewood High School locked down due to alleged trespasser, Edinboro woman charged

Jun. 9—RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — An Edinboro woman faces charges after allegedly trespassing on Maplewood High School grounds and attempting to open doors into the school, sending the building into a "soft lockdown" on Wednesday.

Michalene Morelli, 31, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police troopers after allegedly trespassing at around 9:51 a.m. According to police, Morelli previously had been warned that she was not allowed on school grounds for an unspecified reason.

According to Timothy Glasspool, superintendent of PENNCREST School District, school staff noticed a woman on the grounds exhibiting "odd, unusual behavior" and attempting to open several doors around the building. Police were promptly contacted, though Glasspool said they did not find Morelli upon arrival.

"They arrived on scene, they searched around the school, patrolled the streets around the school, stayed relatively close to see if the individual would return," Glasspool said.

According to the superintendent, students later noticed the woman return to the grounds and they notified school administration, who then contacted the police, whereupon troopers arrived and took Morelli into custody.

Police said no weapons were found on Morelli, nor were threats exchanged.

PENNCREST posted to its Facebook page and its website at 12:21 p.m. that Maplewood High School had been under a "soft lockdown" for around 90 minutes due to the alleged trespassing.

"We keep students in the classrooms, all exterior doors are locked, the interior doors are closed, secured," Glasspool said of the lockdown. "Students don't go inside, outside, etcetera. Visitors aren't permitted in the building."

Despite the lockdown, Glasspool said there was "very little disruption to the education," and that the school was able to go on with business as usual once it ended.

No students or school staff were harmed, according to the district.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing by state police. Misdemeanor defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct charges against Morelli have been filed through the court of Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

