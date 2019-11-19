Is Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust's (CVE:MWI.UN) CEO Pay Fair?

Kursat Kacira became the CEO of Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MWI.UN) in 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Kursat Kacira's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust is worth CA$3.8m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$74k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at . We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CA$264m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CA$180k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Kursat Kacira is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust has changed over time.

Is Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust Growing?

Over the last three years Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 82% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 1.2% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust for providing a total return of 35% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. The strong history of shareholder returns might even have some thinking that Kursat Kacira deserves a raise! It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. Shareholders may want to check for free if Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are buying or selling shares.

