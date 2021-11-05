Maplewood man charged with illegal possession of a firearm

Nov. 5—A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maplewood man for an illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill, 34, has several felony convictions, including drive-by shooting, assault and drug sale, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm and ammunition. To return an indictment means that a jury formally charged the defendant.

On October 12, Metro Transit Police found Neal-Hill unresponsive while sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked on the light rail tracks in St. Paul.

Officers took Neal-Hill out of the car and performed live-saving measures before sending him to the hospital with paramedics. While removing Neal-Hill from the vehicle, officers noticed a gun on the driver's side floor.