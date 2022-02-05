Maplewood man, found passed out on Green Line tracks, convicted of federal firearms violation

Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
Feb. 5—A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, the U.S. attorney's office announced Friday.

On Oct. 12, Metro Transit police officers found Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill, 34, unresponsive while sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked on the Green Line light-rail tracks in St. Paul. The vehicle, with the engine still running, had a flat tire and was stuck on the tracks.

Officers took Neal-Hill out of the car before sending him to the hospital with paramedics.

While removing Neal-Hill from the vehicle, officers noticed a handgun, a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol, on the driver's side floor. Neal-Hill was also in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.

Neal-Hill has several felony convictions, including drive-by shooting, assault and drug sale, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm and ammunition.

The case is the result of an investigation by the FBI, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, St. Paul police and Metro Transit police.

