Maplewood man, found passed out on Green Line tracks, convicted of federal firearms violation

Feb. 5—A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, the U.S. attorney's office announced Friday.

On Oct. 12, Metro Transit police officers found Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill, 34, unresponsive while sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked on the Green Line light-rail tracks in St. Paul. The vehicle, with the engine still running, had a flat tire and was stuck on the tracks.

Officers took Neal-Hill out of the car before sending him to the hospital with paramedics.

While removing Neal-Hill from the vehicle, officers noticed a handgun, a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol, on the driver's side floor. Neal-Hill was also in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.

Neal-Hill has several felony convictions, including drive-by shooting, assault and drug sale, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm and ammunition.

The case is the result of an investigation by the FBI, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, St. Paul police and Metro Transit police.