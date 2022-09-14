Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement

A Maplewood man who did not hold up his end of a plea agreement made with Ramsey County prosecutors was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison in connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a motor vehicle last year.

Darnell Allen Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to the two charges last year in an agreement that gave him a year in the workhouse and five years of probation.

The agreement stated that Davis had to cooperate with a pre-sentencing investigation, stay out of trouble and appear at his Aug. 26 sentencing. Davis did not do any of those three things, Ramsey County District Judge Kellie Charles noted before giving him a 57-month prison sentence, which was the maximum allowed under state guidelines.

“It gives me no great pleasure in sending people to prison,” Charles said. “However, in this case I think it’s warranted.”

After the plea agreement, Davis picked up three new charges.

In February, Davis was charged by warrant in Hennepin County with fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in June to a three-year stay of imposition.

In April, Davis was charged by warrant in Ramsey County with violating an order for protection. He was sentenced last month to 90 days in the workhouse.

The third charge — violating a domestic abuse no-contact order — came after an April arrest at a Woodbury hotel. A police officer discovered Davis’ whereabouts after checking a license plate of his unoccupied vehicle and learned he was wanted for missing his Aug. 26 sentencing. Davis refused to come out of a hotel room and said he had a gun and child with him and was suicidal, according to police. He eventually surrendered without further incident.

Davis was charged in Ramsey County in March 2021 with two counts of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with four gun battles on three days in November 2020. Davis was injured in one shootout. No one else was injured.

The fleeing police charge came in May 2021 after a St. Paul officer tried to pull him over on his outstanding warrants. The officer stopped the pursuit after less than a mile due to concerns for public safety, according to the complaint.

“This is an extremely serious case,” Judge Charles told Davis before sentencing him. “We can’t have shootouts in the streets of St. Paul. And we can’t have fleeing in motor vehicles endangering public safety that way either.”

