Maplewood man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm
A Maplewood man was sentenced in federal court to more than six years in prison with three more on supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
On Oct. 12, 2021, Metro Transit Police Officers were dispatched after a report of a vehicle stuck on the light rail tracks in St. Paul.
At the scene they found Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill, 35, unconscious in the driver’s seat of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle, with the engine still running, had a flat tire and was stuck in the tracks. Officers removed Neal-Hill from the vehicle. They provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital.
As officers extracted Neal-Hill from the vehicle, according to court documents, they saw a black handgun on the floorboard on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The gun was determined to be an FNH USA model 503 9mm semiautomatic pistol. The pistol was loaded with one round in the chamber and seven bullets in the magazine. Neal-Hill also was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and oxycodone pills.
Neal-Hill has prior felony convictions, including convictions of drive-by shooting, assault, and drug sale, therefore he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Neal-Hill was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a felon.
