Maplewood mother charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old boy’s fentanyl overdose at West St. Paul apartment

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment — where authorities allege she used the drug and where it was sold — has been charged with manslaughter.

Queenetta Jeanette McDaniel, 34, of Maplewood, was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with her son’s Dec. 7 death.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for McDaniel’s arrest. She was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County jail, where she remains in lieu of $250,000 bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

West St. Paul police and medical responders were called the the apartment around 7:45 a.m. Dec. 7 on a report that a 3-year-old child was not breathing.

McDaniel told police that she had been asleep with the boy on the couch. She said she woke up to use the bathroom and, when she returned to the couch, realized that he was not breathing and appeared to have vomited, according to the criminal complaint.

McDaniel told police the boy had been conscious and apparently well at approximately 11 p.m. the previous night before going to sleep.

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital by ambulance, where a short time later he was pronounced dead at age 3 years and eight months.

Police suspected McDaniel was under the influence of drugs because of her behavior at the scene and at the hospital, according to the complaint. Several hours later, investigators collected a sample of McDaniel’s blood, and fentanyl and a metabolite of fentanyl were found during a toxicology analysis.

Investigators were told that the apartment in West St. Paul belonged to McDaniel’s friend and that she and her son had been staying there the previous two days. Investigators then soon learned from drug task force officers that a resident of the apartment was suspected of selling illegal drugs, including fentanyl, out of the home, the complaint alleges.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose. The complaint does not say how the boy ingested the drug.

Witnesses told investigators that McDaniel was a heavy and habitual user of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, at the time of her son’s death, the complaint said.

“(McDaniel) had reportedly been using drugs while she and the (boy) had been staying at the apartment in West St. Paul, including smoking fentanyl with at least one witness,” the complaint read.

Police searched the apartment and recovered numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia in a bedroom and bathroom, the complaint said.

