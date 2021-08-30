Maplewood police identify victim of fatal shooting on Saturday night

Aug. 30—Police have identified the victim of a Saturday night shooting in Maplewood as a 20-year-old local man.

As of late Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and police were looking for information on the shooter and the events surrounding Madley's slaying.

The killing happened within hours of two other fatal shootings in neighboring St. Paul.

Both St. Paul and Maplewood police departments received reports about 8:45 p.m. Saturday of a man lying in the street at Larpenteur Avenue and Howard Street, just west of McKnight Road. They found the man, later identified as Madley, who lived in Maplewood, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Maplewood detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the case.

Anyone with information should call the Maplewood Police Department at 651-249-2608.