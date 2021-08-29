Maplewood police investigating Saturday night homicide

Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 29—Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Maplewood Saturday night within hours of two other murders in neighboring St. Paul.

Maplewood and St. Paul police received reports about 8:44 p.m. Saturday that a man was down in the road at Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department.

Maplewood detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate this death.

No further details were available Sunday morning.

