Maplewood police investigating Saturday night homicide

Aug. 29—Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Maplewood Saturday night within hours of two other murders in neighboring St. Paul.

Maplewood and St. Paul police received reports about 8:44 p.m. Saturday that a man was down in the road at Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department.

Maplewood detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate this death.

No further details were available Sunday morning.