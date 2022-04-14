Maplewood police release body cam footage of officers who detained and handcuffed 4 kids

The Maplewood Police Department on Wednesday night released body camera footage of its officers handcuffing and detaining four children as they investigated a report of gunshots earlier this week.

The video, which is about 46 minutes long, was recorded by the body-worn camera of the officer who first interacted with the kids shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday and continues for the entire length of the encounter, according to a statement issued by Maplewood police.

After talking with the kids for a little over 20 minutes, the officers handcuffed the youths and placed them in the back seats of squad vehicles, where they remained for roughly 20 minutes more until they were released, the video shows.

Officers determined that the four youths — a 10-year-old, two 12-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were not involved in the firing of the gunshots.

The children’s parents on Wednesday said the experience deeply upset their kids and called on the department to apologize for the incident. Three of the children are Black and one is Latino, their parents said.

“I just feel in my heart there was another way they could’ve handled the situation,” said Toshira Garraway, whose son was among the kids who were handcuffed. “I don’t know if race was involved, but it raises serious questions about how this would’ve went down if these were white children.”

“As a mother, I just want them to say, ‘I’m wrong, and I’m sorry,’ ” she added

Police Lt. Joe Steiner said Tuesday that officers “acted very professionally during this incident and exactly how we would expect them to act.”

The incident began at 9:32 p.m. Monday, when police received a report that four juveniles had been seen outside a business in the 1700 block of Cope Avenue shortly before a volley of gunshots was heard, Steiner said.

Officers responding to the area about two minutes later found the four children — three boys and a girl — not far from where the shots were reported, according to police. Two of the boys ran away from the officers when they first arrived.

The video starts as the officer wearing the body camera pulls his squad vehicle into the parking lot of a gas station on Cope Avenue and begins speaking to the two remaining kids, who are standing on the side of the road.

The officer tells them he is investigating a report of gunshots being fired nearby, and the kids respond that they weren’t involved and were just walking home from McDonald’s.

After about four minutes, the two kids who ran when the police arrived returned to the gas station parking lot. Two officers detained the kids on the boulevard between the gas station and Cope for about 20 minutes.

The officers explained to the kids that the person who reported the gunshot said one of the juveniles observed at the scene was wearing a red sweatshirt, and that one of the boys being detained is wearing a sweatshirt with a red hood.

Twenty-three minutes into the video, a third officer arrived at the gas station and the officers handcuffed all four of the children, explaining that they had received confirmation that gunshots had indeed been fired.

One of the boys told the officer his handcuffs were too tight.

“I can fit a finger in both of them, which means they are not too tight,” the officer responded. “Now I’m double locking them so they don’t get tighter.”

The kids were then patted down and placed inside the officers’ squad vehicles.

Garraway and the mother of another child being detained arrived about 32 minutes into the video and repeatedly demanded the officers release their kids.

“My child is not who y’all are looking for,” Garraway tells the officers. “And you had no right to falsely detain my child and put him in your car.”

About 42 minutes into the video, the officers began releasing the children to their parents “after further investigation revealed that the four juveniles detained were not the juveniles on the business video surveillance,” police said.