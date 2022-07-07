Maplewood police seeking hit-run driver who struck father-daughter bicyclists
Maplewood police are seeking the driver of a minivan that struck father-daughter bicyclists two weeks ago and then drove off.
Police said they were called about a crash with injuries at 5 p.m. June 25 at Roselawn Avenue and Kenwood Drive.
A father was riding his bicycle while pulling his 3-year-old daughter in a trailer when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop. Both victims suffered minor injuries.
Police determined the suspect vehicle is a 2008-09 maroon Dodge Caravan with right front bumper damage and a whie sticker in the lower left rear window.
The driver is believed to be a white woman.
The Maplewood Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jason Marino at 651-249-2624 or Jason.marino@maplewoodmn.gov.
