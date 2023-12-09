Mapo's Holiday Shoutout giveaway
Mapo's Holiday Shoutout giveaway
The share of first-time homebuyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%.
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
I don't need more stuff — and do I really need to be buying something for everyone I've ever met?
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all those Christmas-morning gizmos and gadgets.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.
"For different audiences who like different kinds of Christmas movies, we've never given them a 'sexy romance novel' Christmas movie that feels grounded, real and adult," the film's screenwriter says.
These puzzles, decor items, beauty products and more are the perfect way to get through your present list. \
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
Don't sleep on these savings! Our favorite finds include a knife set that's $500 off and an $18 queen-size sheet set.
This moisture-wicking bedding is ridiculously soft — and at over 50% off, it's ridiculously affordable.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.