Mapperton Estate: Rewilding scheme transforms farmland

Hundreds of acres of a historic country estate in west Dorset are being handed back to nature in a rewilding project.

About 450 acres (182 hectares) of unproductive farmland at Mapperton Estate are being transformed to create space for wildlife and to trap carbon.

Waning agricultural revenues, repair bills and the pandemic have prompted the owners to seek new income streams.

The rewilded area will be opened for guided walking tours and visitors will also be able to stay on the estate.

Mapperton is expecting to receive government funds to support the project, including a Countryside Stewardship subsidy.

It is hoped much of the rewilded area will qualify for the subsidy - worth £499 per hectare each year for 10 years.

Luke and Julie Montagu's rewilding project is the subject of a BBC documentary

Rewilding work began last year with the introduction of native white park cattle, which restore the landscape through grazing.

Other animals being introduced to help improve the habitat include Exmoor ponies, Iron Age pigs and beavers.

Owner Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke, said: "Rewilding isn't just about helping to fix our ecology and climate crisis - it's about giving people more opportunities to connect with our magnificent countryside, with all the wonderful wellbeing benefits this brings."

The Montagu family is also planning to build a visitor centre and convert farm buildings for overnight stays at the 1,900-acre (770-hectare) estate.

The project is featured in a BBC documentary To the Manor Farm, part of the We Are England series, which will be available to watch live on BBC One in the West, South West and the Channel Islands at 19:30 BST on Friday, and afterwards on iPlayer.

