Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Erin Doherty
  Will Chase
    Will Chase
    American actor and singer

Data: The New York Times; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday, launching attacks on at least 10 regions across the country, including Kyiv, according to the New York Times.

State of play: Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea and launched a ground offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

  • The Russian military said it was attacking military targets, but dozens of civilian casualties have been reported.

Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

