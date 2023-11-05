Maps are greater storytellers than any novel. That is their wonder

Lurking somewhere in my distant past is a geography O-level. How it got there is a mystery, since despite the best efforts of my geography teacher, my teenaged self thought there was nothing in the world more important than literature.

When instructed to construct a contour map from polystyrene tiles, I sank into clueless gloom. What, I wondered, was the point, when the arid emotional landscape of François Mauriac’s Knot of Vipers remained to be explored before exam time?

Years later, visiting a friend in Scotland, I was shown just such a model, painstakingly executed in polystyrene tiles, of the landscape around his house.

This time I didn’t wonder what the point of it was, for by then I had begun to grasp that maps are just as rich in narrative as books. Richer, even, for the tragedy of even the greatest literature is that it stops.

How did Lizzie Bennet find married life with Mr Darcy? What became of Dorothea Brooke? We will never know. But of the stories told by maps – layer upon layer of geological and archaeological palimpsest – there is no end.

In 2022, research commissioned by Ordnance Survey to mark National Map Reading Week found that just over three-quarters of UK adults couldn’t confidently read a map.

A year on, our ability to decode a map may remain uncertain, but we are in the grip of a burgeoning love affair with geography. Sales of maps are on the rise; three books on geography and geopolitics by the former foreign correspondent, Tim Marshall, appear on a current top ten non-fiction bestseller list.

And the retro charm of Mornington Crescent, the game based on London Tube stations from Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, now has a viral digital upgrade in the form of the London Metro Memory Game. Devised by software developer, Benjamin Tran Dinh, it challenges players to list as many of the 416 stations on the London transport network as they can remember.

The premise may sound basic, but it is an irresistible thief of time. Since its launch last month it has already been played by upwards of 500,000 people.

Tran Dinh explains its remarkable success in terms of the haunting resonance of place names. Even if you have never visited London, it is the setting for so many stories, from Chaucer and Shakespeare to Martin Amis and Zadie Smith, that its geography feels as personal as memory.

Fiona the rescued sheep will make the big screen

When I first read the tale of the lonely ewe, stranded on an inaccessible Scottish beach, I didn’t envisage a cheerful outcome. So when she was winched to safety in a gallant rescue operation led by Ayrshire sheep farmer Cammy Wilson, it felt like a brief spark of hope in a very dark news cycle.

Now Fiona, as she has been named, after the feisty princess in the Shrek films, is headed for a well earned retirement.

But that is not the end of the story. At this moment, some bright young film executive (whose only previous encounter with an ovine was on a plate at the Wolseley), has spotted the potential of five handsome chaps, a vertiginous cliff and a desolate ewe, and is desperately trying to buy the film rights to next year’s Christmas heartwarmer: Ewe’ll Never Walk Alone.

